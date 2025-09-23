Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Stock Position Increased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.8% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

DFSD opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

