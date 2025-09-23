Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC Takes $21.84 Million Position in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF $DMX

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 432,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,835,000. DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up 11.7% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,002,000.

DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMX stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

About DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF

The DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (DMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund invests in a broad-based, US bond portfolio of varying credit qualities with intermediate maturities.

