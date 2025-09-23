Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,172 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

