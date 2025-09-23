SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Wolfstich Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% during the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879,223 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,305 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,005,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,658,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,415,000.

DFAX stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

