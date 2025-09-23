MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 794.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,544.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $209.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

