Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,827,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,255,000 after purchasing an additional 182,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,530,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

