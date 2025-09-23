Farmers Trust Co. Trims Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1%

D stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.