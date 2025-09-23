SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after buying an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after buying an additional 192,008 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after buying an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4%

IYW opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $197.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

