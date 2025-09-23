E&G Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

