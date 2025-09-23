SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,305,000 after purchasing an additional 321,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.