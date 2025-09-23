Analyzing Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oshkosh and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 1 3 9 1 2.71 Autoliv 0 5 10 2 2.82

Dividends

Oshkosh currently has a consensus price target of $138.08, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $122.92, suggesting a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Oshkosh’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Autoliv.

Oshkosh pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Oshkosh pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Autoliv pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oshkosh has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Autoliv has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 6.25% 16.70% 7.24% Autoliv 6.83% 30.73% 8.86%

Volatility & Risk

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and Autoliv”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $10.76 billion 0.79 $681.40 million $9.96 13.32 Autoliv $10.39 billion 0.93 $647.00 million $9.14 13.78

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Autoliv. Oshkosh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. The Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense. Its Vocational segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, mobile command and control centers, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment produces and sells custom and commercial firefighting vehicles, as well as command vehicles, ARFF vehicles; design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

