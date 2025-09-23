N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). 32,963,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,218% from the average session volume of 2,501,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).
N4 Pharma Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £6.10 million, a PE ratio of -236.45 and a beta of -0.37.
About N4 Pharma
RNA therapeutics are set to impact the treatment of a wide range of diseases and Nuvec® has several key advantages for RNA gene delivery including the ability to deliver multiple RNA therapies in a single particle, ease of manufacturing, protection of the RNA payload to allow for oral delivery, no unwanted immune response and excellent stability and storage.
N4 Pharma is building out its preclinical data set and working towards first-in-human clinical data to support significant licensing deals for its Nuvec® platform with gene therapy partners.
N4 Pharma’s lead programme, N4 101, is an oral anti-inflammatory product for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) which serves as a proof-of-concept programme showcasing all the benefits of the Nuvec® platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than N4 Pharma
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Vertical Aerospace Presents its Blueprint for Sector Leadership
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.