Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX is Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s Largest Position

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,811 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $24,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 237.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1,033.3% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

GPIX stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3615 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.