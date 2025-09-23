285,449 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW Acquired by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 27,114,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,112 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,056,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,121,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,269,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,661,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.1%

GNW stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Rohit Gupta sold 86,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $750,004.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 794,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,388.40. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.