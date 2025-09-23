iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,766,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.