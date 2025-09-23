Covea Finance Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Covea Finance reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4,080.3% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

