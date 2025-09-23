Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) Raised to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 237.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citius Oncology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citius Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ CTOR opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Citius Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citius Oncology by 5,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Oncology by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Citius Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Citius Oncology, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

