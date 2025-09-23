Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,473,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 832,824 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,742,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 502,401 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,631,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 719,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 451,215 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

