Family Investment Center Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $325.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.76 and its 200 day moving average is $278.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

