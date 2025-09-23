Covea Finance Buys 13,600 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.16.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

