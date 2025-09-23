Boyd Wealth Management LLC Takes $409,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,861,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,763,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 208,973 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,275,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

