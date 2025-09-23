MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 2,931 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.