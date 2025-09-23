Covea Finance Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Covea Finance lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.7% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Shares of ZTS opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

