The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1%

HIG stock opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

