Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Bought by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.