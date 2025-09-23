Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $843,000 Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $649,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,413 shares of company stock worth $5,746,216. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.4%

TOL stock opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

