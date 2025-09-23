Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Insider Gerald Harvey Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Gerald Harvey sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.39, for a total value of A$10,339,000.00.

Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Gerald Harvey sold 321,380 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.33, for a total value of A$2,355,072.64.

On Thursday, September 11th, Gerald Harvey sold 974,765 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.30, for a total value of A$7,116,759.27.

On Monday, September 15th, Gerald Harvey sold 538,229 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.17, for a total value of A$3,860,716.62.

On Friday, September 5th, Gerald Harvey sold 157,453 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.45, for a total value of A$1,173,024.85.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Harvey Norman Announces Dividend

Harvey Norman Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 2nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 194.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 5th. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Featured Articles

