Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Insider Gerald Harvey Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Gerald Harvey sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.39, for a total value of A$10,339,000.00.
Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Gerald Harvey sold 321,380 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.33, for a total value of A$2,355,072.64.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Gerald Harvey sold 974,765 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.30, for a total value of A$7,116,759.27.
- On Monday, September 15th, Gerald Harvey sold 538,229 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.17, for a total value of A$3,860,716.62.
- On Friday, September 5th, Gerald Harvey sold 157,453 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.45, for a total value of A$1,173,024.85.
Harvey Norman Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Harvey Norman Announces Dividend
Harvey Norman Company Profile
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Norman
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.