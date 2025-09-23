JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG Shares Acquired by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBAG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,374.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,356,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,643,000 after purchasing an additional 323,742 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,361 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

