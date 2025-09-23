Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 12.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 5.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

