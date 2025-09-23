CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

