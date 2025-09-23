Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Stock Price Up 36.6% – Should You Buy?

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) shares rose 36.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 351,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 998% from the average daily volume of 32,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Moon River Moly Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.20.

About Moon River Moly

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

