Cardinal Capital Management Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

