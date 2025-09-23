Anpario’s (ANP) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Anpario Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 485.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,986.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.15. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 286 and a 52-week high of GBX 510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 414.64.

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 16.87 EPS for the quarter. Anpario had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Anpario will post 23.5757801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

