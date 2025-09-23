Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 329.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

