Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 647 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after buying an additional 1,841,494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,424,000 after buying an additional 748,583 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 314,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 309,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

KEYS opened at $177.77 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.10 and its 200 day moving average is $157.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,195 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

