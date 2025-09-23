Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQLV opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 million and a PE ratio of 22.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

About Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (QQLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the lowest volatility stocks from the Nasdaq-100. QQLV was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

