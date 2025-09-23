Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 3,308 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $104.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

