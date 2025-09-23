RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,916 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $42,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $472.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.37 and its 200-day moving average is $405.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.