1,666 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,199,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after buying an additional 237,987 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.4%

KKR opened at $146.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

