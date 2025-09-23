Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $77,207,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $26,879,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15,990.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 170,296 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.7% in the first quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 446,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 99,495 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 309.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,061.80. This trade represents a 54.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.94 per share, with a total value of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,848.38. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

