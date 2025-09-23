Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 109 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $948.49 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $922.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $924.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

