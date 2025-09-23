Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Position Increased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $55,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,441,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,111,000 after buying an additional 294,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,060,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $143.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

