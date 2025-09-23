Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

