Financial Partners Group Inc Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 62,762 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

