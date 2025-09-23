LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Price Performance

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. LG Display has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

