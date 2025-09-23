Financial Partners Group Inc Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 1,264,705 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 265.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 461,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 335,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,133,000 after purchasing an additional 260,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,384 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

