Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $230.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

