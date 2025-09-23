RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

