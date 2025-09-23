CERo Therapeutics’ (CERO) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 446.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, D Boral Capital raised shares of CERo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of CERo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. CERo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $895.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported ($61.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($70.23) by $8.52.

Institutional Trading of CERo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CERo Therapeutics stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 7.26% of CERo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.