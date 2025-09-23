CERo Therapeutics’ (CERO) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 446.45% from the company’s current price.
Separately, D Boral Capital raised shares of CERo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
CERo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7%
CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported ($61.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($70.23) by $8.52.
Institutional Trading of CERo Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CERo Therapeutics stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 7.26% of CERo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CERo Therapeutics Company Profile
CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.
