Optima Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Optima Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Optima Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,084 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,916,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 1,336,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.